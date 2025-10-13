HCL Tech attrition rate drops to 12.6% in Q2, total headcount improves by 8,019 to 2.26 lakh employees

In its Q2FY26 regulatory filing, HCL Technologies reported a voluntary attrition rate of 12.6% and a total workforce of 226,640, reflecting a net addition of 3,489 employees since June 2025 and an 8,019-increase year-on-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Oct 2025, 06:11 PM IST
HCL Tech attrition rate drops to 12.6% in Q2, total headcount improves by 8,019 to 2.26 lakh employees
HCL Tech attrition rate drops to 12.6% in Q2, total headcount improves by 8,019 to 2.26 lakh employees(Mint)

HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended September (Q2FY26) today, along with updates on attrition, total employee count, and net additions during the period.

The company’s voluntary employee attrition rate fell to 12.6% in September 2025, down from 12.9% in September 2024 and 12.8% in June 2025. This reflects a reduction in the number of employees choosing to leave the company over the past year, based on a trailing twelve-month (LTM) basis, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Also Read | Q2 Results Today LIVE: HCL Tech Q2 results show flat net profit growth

Meanwhile, the attrition rate excludes involuntary attrition and employees in Digital Process Operations.

The Noida-based company had a total of 226,640 employees as of September 30, 2025, compared to 223,151 at the end of June 2025, indicating a net addition of 3,489 employees during the quarter. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company added 8,019 employees, up from 218,621 in September 2024.

HCL Technologies reported higher-than-expected revenue, retains FY26 forecast

The software company reported higher-than-expected revenue of 31,942 crore for Q2FY26, reflecting a growth of 5.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 10.7% year-on-year (YoY). In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue rose 2.4% QoQ and 4.6% YoY, while service revenue increased 2.5% QoQ and 5.5% YoY in CC terms.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: 5 key highlights from IT major's Q2 earnings

The revenue beat was driven by HCL Tech ramping up large deals with Volvo Cars and European energy firm Equinor, announced in previous quarters. By geography, all the company’s markets showed growth, led by 7.6% in Europe and 17.9% in the Rest of the World.

On the bottom line, net profit slightly missed estimates, coming in at 4,235 crore.

The company maintained its revenue growth forecast of 3%-5% for the current fiscal year, in line with analysts’ expectations. It expects revenue from the services segment to grow 4.0%-5.0% YoY in CC terms, with an EBIT margin in the range of 17.0%-18.0%.

Also Read | HCL Tech announces interim dividend of ₹12 per share. Check record date

HCL Tech's new deal bookings stood at $2.57 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.81 billion in the previous quarter and $2.2 billion in the year-ago period, its earnings' filing showed.

Meanwhile, the company announced an interim dividend of 12 per share, marking the 91st consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

HCL TechnologyHCL TechQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHCL Tech attrition rate drops to 12.6% in Q2, total headcount improves by 8,019 to 2.26 lakh employees
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.