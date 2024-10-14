HCL Tech Dividend: Board announces interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share

HCL Tech's board of directors announced an interim dividend issue of 12 per equity share along with its second-quarter results on October 14.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
HCL Tech announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 14.
HCL Tech Dividend: HCL Tech's board of directors announced the issue of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Monday, October 14. 

The company is offering 12 per equity share of 2, according to the exchange filing.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 /- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing on Monday. 

HCL Tech shares closed 0.89 per cent higher at 1,856 after Monday's trading session, compared to 1,839.55 at the previous market close. The company released its July to September quarter results after market operational hours on Monday. 

The company has set the record date for the interim dividend issue on Tuesday, October 22, and the payment will be on October 30, as per the filing. 

“The Record date of October 22, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 30, 2024,” said HCL Tech in its second-quarter results release. 

 

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHCL Tech Dividend: Board announces interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

158.30
03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-2.4 (-1.49%)

Bandhan Bank share price

199.90
03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-11.1 (-5.26%)

Wipro share price

549.45
03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
20.5 (3.88%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

165.40
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
2.2 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,692.75
03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
47 (2.86%)

National Aluminium Company share price

226.50
03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
3.8 (1.71%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,212.10
03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
70.95 (1.16%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,856.00
03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
16.45 (0.89%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,184.45
03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-387.9 (-8.48%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,102.95
03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-81.3 (-6.87%)

Bandhan Bank share price

199.90
03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-11.1 (-5.26%)

Colgate Palmolive India share price

3,518.80
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-170.45 (-4.62%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

388.75
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
27.75 (7.69%)

Finolex Industries share price

316.05
03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
16.9 (5.65%)

Federal Bank share price

197.00
03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
9.65 (5.15%)

Raymond share price

1,682.85
03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
79.95 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

