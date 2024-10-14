HCL Tech Dividend: Board announces interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share

HCL Tech Dividend: HCL Tech's board of directors announced the issue of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Monday, October 14.

The company is offering ₹12 per equity share of ₹2, according to the exchange filing.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 /- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing on Monday.

HCL Tech shares closed 0.89 per cent higher at ₹1,856 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹1,839.55 at the previous market close. The company released its July to September quarter results after market operational hours on Monday.

The company has set the record date for the interim dividend issue on Tuesday, October 22, and the payment will be on October 30, as per the filing.