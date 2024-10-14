Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HCL Tech Dividend: Board announces interim dividend of 12 per equity share

HCL Tech Dividend: Board announces interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share

Anubhav Mukherjee

HCL Tech's board of directors announced an interim dividend issue of 12 per equity share along with its second-quarter results on October 14.

HCL Tech announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 14.

HCL Tech Dividend: HCL Tech's board of directors announced the issue of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Monday, October 14.

The company is offering 12 per equity share of 2, according to the exchange filing.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 /- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," said the company in the exchange filing on Monday.

HCL Tech shares closed 0.89 per cent higher at 1,856 after Monday's trading session, compared to 1,839.55 at the previous market close. The company released its July to September quarter results after market operational hours on Monday.

The company has set the record date for the interim dividend issue on Tuesday, October 22, and the payment will be on October 30, as per the filing.

“The Record date of October 22, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 30, 2024," said HCL Tech in its second-quarter results release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
