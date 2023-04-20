HCL Tech declares interim dividend of ₹18 per share for FY24. Know record, payment, ex-dividend dates1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:19 PM IST
- The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set on April 28, 2023. Ex-dividend date for HCL Tech is also the same as record date.
HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share on Thursday. This would be the first dividend for the fiscal year FY24. It has already fixed a record date for the said dividend. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×