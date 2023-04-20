Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HCL Tech declares interim dividend of 18 per share for FY24. Know record, payment, ex-dividend dates
Back

HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of 18 per equity share on Thursday. This would be the first dividend for the fiscal year FY24. It has already fixed a record date for the said dividend. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set on April 28, 2023. Ex-dividend date for HCL Tech is also the same as record date.

Record date for dividend is the day which is also proposed by the company's board to identify the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Meanwhile, ex-dividend date means the day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout.

HCL Tech is among the kings of paying hefty dividends to its shareholders. 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout