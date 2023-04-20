HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share on Thursday. This would be the first dividend for the fiscal year FY24. It has already fixed a record date for the said dividend. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set on April 28, 2023. Ex-dividend date for HCL Tech is also the same as record date.

Record date for dividend is the day which is also proposed by the company's board to identify the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Meanwhile, ex-dividend date means the day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout.

HCL Tech is among the kings of paying hefty dividends to its shareholders.

