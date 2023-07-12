HCL Tech declares second interim dividend of ₹10 per share; key details of record, ex-dividend, payment dates1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:24 PM IST
HCL Tech Q1 results: The company has declared the second interim dividend along with the first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24.
HCL Tech Q1 results: HCL Technologies has announced second interim dividend for the financial year FY24 on Wednesday. The company will pay a dividend of Rs.10 per equity share of Rs.2 each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2023.
