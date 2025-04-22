HCL Tech dividend: India’s 3rd largest IT company declares ₹18/share dividend. Check record date

HCL Technologies dividend: IT major HCL Technologies, along with its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share on Tuesday, April 22.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26,” HCL Technologies said in an exchange filing today.

The record date for the payment of said interim dividend has been fixed as April 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025, the company said.

HCL Tech Dividend History Before this, HCL Technologies had announced an interim dividend of ₹12 and a special dividend of ₹6, amounting to a total dividend of ₹18. The record date for the said dividend was January 17, 2025.

According to Trendlyne data, HCL Technologies has declared 90 dividends since May 2003. While in the past 12 months, it has announced dividends amounting to ₹60 per share. With this, India's third biggest IT company has a dividend yield of 4.05%.

HCL Tech Q4 Results HCL Technologies reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,307 crore for the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations rose 6% YoY to ₹30,246 crore during the quarter under review. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $3,498 million, up 2% YoY and in constant currency (CC) terms, the figure witnessed an uptick of 2.9% YoY.

The EBIT for Q4 F25 came in at ₹5,442 crore, recording an increase of 8.4% YoY. The total contract value or TCV for new deal wins was at $2,995 million in the said quarter.

The attrition witnessed an uptick during the March 2025 quarter, rising to 13% from 12.4% in the same period last year. However, the company saw a net addition of 4,061 employees in FY25, with a total headcount of 223,420. The company said it saw a reduction in headcount of 7,398 due to divesture while adding 7,829 freshers in the last one year.

"HCLTech grew the fastest among our peers for the second year in a row as we witnessed yet another year of disciplined execution. We delivered on our FY25 guidance with revenue growth of 4.7% in constant currency and EBIT margin of 18.3%," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech.

HCL Tech FY26 Guidance For FY26, HCL Tech expects revenue growth to be between 2.0% - 5.0% YoY in CC terms and EBIT margin at 18.0%–19.0%.

“We saw very strong new bookings of $3B this quarter, catalysed by our AI propositions and integrated GTM organisation that was set up at the start of the fiscal year. The strength of our execution should present us good medium-term opportunities emerging out of global uncertainties while we navigate the short-term cautiously,” Vijayakumar added.