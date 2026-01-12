HCL Tech dividend: IT major announces ₹12 dividend. Check record date and other details

HCL Tech dividend: IT major HCL Technologies announced a dividend of ₹12 per share along with the third quarter results of the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday, January 12.

HCL Tech, in an exchange filing, said, “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹12/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26.”

HCL Technologies has fixed the dividend record date as January 16, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 27, 2026.

HCL Tech Dividend History This is the fourth interim dividend by HCL Technologies. Meanwhile, in the past 12 months, HCL Technologies has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹60 per share, according to Trendlyne data, translating into a dividend yield of 3.60%

The last dividend announced by HCL Tech prior to this was also of ₹12, with the record date set as October 17, 2025.

HCL Tech Q3 Results For the third quarter of FY26, HCL Tech posted an 11.14% fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to ₹4,076 crore. The figure stood at ₹4,591 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure was lower by 3.75% from ₹4,235 crore posted in the preceding quarter of FY26.

Like its larger peer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech also reported a one-time exceptional impact of ₹956 crore as the impact arising from the New Labour Laws, which impacted the bottomline.

HCL Tech's Q3 revenue jumped 13.32% YoY to ₹33,872 crore during the quarter under review from ₹29,890 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sequentially, the figure was higher from ₹31,942 crore posted in the September quarter.

In dollar terms, HCL Tech's revenue was at $3,793 million, up 4.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 7.4% YoY. Meanwhile, in constant currency terms, the figure rose 4.8% on year and 4.2% on quarter.

The company's LTM attrition dipped to 12.4% from 13.2% on a YoY basis, while new deal wins came in at $3006 million, a sharp 43.5% YoY jump.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director at HCLTech, said, “Another standout quarter on all fronts, with revenue up 4.2% QoQ in constant currency, along with a strong recovery of operating margin to 18.6%. The strong revenue momentum in the quarter has enabled us to cross $15B in annualised revenues. Our new bookings were exceptionally high at $3B. Our Services revenue grew 1.8% QoQ in constant currency, driven by 19.9% QoQ growth in Advanced AI services. HCL Software revenue grew sharply by 28.1% QoQ and 3.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by seasonality and the Data Intelligence portfolio. We are well-positioned to address the evolving AI demand of our clients across industries and service lines.”

