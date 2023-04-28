HCL Tech falls share price falls as stock goes ex-dividend1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- On May 20, the dividend will be paid.
Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd slipped in to the red zone on Friday's early trade as the stock turned ex-dividend. The record date for the final dividend of ₹18 per share is today. On May 20, the dividend will be paid.
