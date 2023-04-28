Hello User
HCL Tech falls share price falls as stock goes ex-dividend

HCL Tech falls share price falls as stock goes ex-dividend

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint
HCL Technologies shares turn ex-dividend on Friday.

  • On May 20, the dividend will be paid.

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd slipped in to the red zone on Friday's early trade as the stock turned ex-dividend. The record date for the final dividend of 18 per share is today. On May 20, the dividend will be paid.

