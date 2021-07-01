Stocks to buy today: Amid decline with choppy trend at the Indian indices for the last three trade sessions, market experts are expecting IT and tech stocks to emerge bull's favourite today. However, they said that most of the large-cap IT and tech stocks have rallied during Covid-19 fear and hence one need to look at mid-cap and small-cap stocks in this sector. In this regard, they recommended HCL Tech, MindTree and ITI shares to buy today when the market opens on Thursday.

HCL Technologies share price target

Highlighting upon the strong fundamentals that is supporting HCL Technologies share price today Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "HCLK Tech has strong long-term fundamental strength with an average ROE of over 20 per cent is available at relatively lower PE of 24 compared to its peers. Broad-based sequential growth, coupled with healthy deal wins and a robust pipeline, indicates an improved outlook for the company. Technically the company is expected to remain in a bullish trend on account of strong dollar as over 60 per cent revenue is received from US geography.

On his suggestion to stock market investors in regard to HCL Technologies shares Sandeep Matta of TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Stock can be buy at current market price and further accumulated in dip for the target of ₹1060 to ₹1130 in short run with the stop loss of ₹880."

Sharing technical chart pattern of HCL Tech stocks Kapil Goenka, Director, CM Goenka Stock Brokers said, "HCL Tech is a strong long term bullish IT stock. It has given a good break out on upper side. On technical front it has formed a higher top & higher bottom pattern. One can buy this stock with target price of ₹1180 in near term."

MindTree share price prediction

MindTree ltd has reported strong Q4FY21 numbers with USD revenue growth of 5.1 per cent on QoQ basis mainly driven by robust growth outside of the top 10 accounts and end of discounts in the Travel and Hospitality vertical. Total deal pipeline rose significantly during the quarter and reached record high. Broad based growth has been witnessed across its verticals and further company is focusing on building deep domain expertise in future growth areas and improving operational performance.

Commenting upon the MindTree share price target Kapil Goenka of CM Goenka Stock Brokers said, "MindTree has been a prominent IT stock always. MindTree has been a top performer IT stock and on dips one can buy around ₹2550 levels with target price of R 2700 in near term with stop loss of ₹2450."

ITI share price outlook

Speaking on ITI share price target Sandeep Matta of TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Public sector company under the DoT caters to telecommunications, defence, information technology, banks, financial institutions and solar energy. The company has transformed its business operations from being EBITDA negative to PAT positive in past few years however low operating margin is still a cause of worry. Technically the counter is trading over 50 DEMA (Days Exponential Moving Average) and trading position can be initiated above ₹133 levels for the target of RS 143 to ₹150 with the stop loss of ₹126."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.