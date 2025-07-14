HCL Tech Q1 Result: From profit, deal TCV to guidance— 5 key highlights of IT firm's June quarter earnings

HCL Tech Q1 Result: HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, reported its June quarter earnings (Q1FY26) on Monday, July 14. The company's consolidated profit fell almost 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from operations, however, rose 8 per cent YoY.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
