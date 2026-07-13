HCL Tech Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: Expect muted revenue, profit growth; dividend, AI strategy, deal wins, guidance in focus

HCL Tech Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: HCL Technologies, India’s third largest IT services company, will announce its Q1 results today, 13 July 2027. The board of directors of HCL Technologies is scheduled to meet today to consider the financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

HCL Technologies board will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Preview

HCL Technologies is expected to report muted earnings growth in the quarter ended June 2026, with revenue and margin seen improving slightly on a sequential basis.

The IT major is expected to report revenue of ₹34,598 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 1.8% from ₹33,981 crore in the previous quarter. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, constant currency revenue is estimated to decline 0.6%. Dollar revenue is expected to fall 0.9% QoQ to $3,682 million.

Analysts expect sequential revenue decline of 1.1% in services business, while products business will likely report moderate growth of 1% QoQ. Decline in services business is seasonal and also impacted by ramp downs in a couple of accounts.

HCL Technologies’ net profit in Q1FY27 is expected to rise 1.9% to ₹4,561 crore from ₹4,476 crore, QoQ. Kotak Equities expects healthy TCV of deal wins in the $2.2-2.5 billion range.

At the operating level, EBIT during the June quarter is expected to increase 3.9% to ₹5,821 crore from ₹5,602 crore, while EBIT margin to improve by 34 bps to 16.8% from 16.5%, QoQ.

Analysts expect HCL Technologies to reiterate its consolidated CC dollar sales and US Services Sales growth guidance of 1-4% and 1.5-4.5% respectively for FY27E. The company is also expected to reiterate its consolidated EBIT margin guidance of 17.5-18.5% for FY27E.

HCL Technologies share price jumped over 3% ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on HCL Technologies Q1 results.