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HCL Tech Q1 Results: Board declares interim dividend of ₹12 per share. Details here

HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of 12 per share, marking the 94th consecutive quarter of payouts. The record date for shareholders is July 17, with the payout scheduled for July 27.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated13 Jul 2026, 06:07 PM IST
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For the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a healthy set of numbers, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability.
For the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a healthy set of numbers, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability.(HCL Technologies)
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HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, announced an interim dividend of 12 per share, along with its June quarter performance.

The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of 12 per equity share, marking the 94th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

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The company has also set Friday July 17, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Monday, July 27, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

During the March quarter, HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of 24 per equity share. Earlier in January, the company had declared a dividend of 12 per share. It had also paid dividends of 12 per share in October and July, taking the total dividend payout for FY26 to 60 per share.

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HCL Technologies follows a consistent quarterly dividend payout policy, distributing a portion of its profits to shareholders and offering them an opportunity to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q1 results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹4,626 crore
Also Read | HCL Tech share price edges higher ahead of Q1 results 2026. Buy or sell?

Net profit jumps 20% YoY to 4,624 crore

For the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a healthy set of numbers, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability.

The company posted revenue of 34,579 crore, registering a 1.8% sequential increase from 33,981 crore in the March quarter and a 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise from 30,349 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue declined 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but grew 3% YoY, while services revenue increased 3.5% YoY in CC terms.

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Meanwhile, Advanced AI revenue surged 62.1% YoY to $171 million, up from $155 million in the preceding quarter.

On the profitability front, the company reported an EBIT of 4,624 crore, marking a 20.3% YoY increase, while the EBIT margin expanded by 56 basis points to 16.9%.

Net profit rose 20.2% YoY to 4,624 crore, compared with 3,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, its filing showed.

The company's total deal bookings stood at $2.41 billion during the quarter, up from $1.94 billion in the March quarter. For FY26, total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.32 billion.

HCL Technologies retained its FY27 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 1%-4% in constant currency (CC) terms. The company also reiterated its services revenue growth guidance of 1.5%-4.5% YoY in CC terms and maintained its EBIT margin guidance at 17.5%-18.5% for the fiscal year.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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