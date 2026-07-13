HCL Tech Q1 Results: Board declares interim dividend of ₹12 per share. Details here

HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, along with its June quarter performance.

The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share, marking the 94th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

Advertisement

The company has also set Friday July 17, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Monday, July 27, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

During the March quarter, HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share. Earlier in January, the company had declared a dividend of ₹12 per share. It had also paid dividends of ₹12 per share in October and July, taking the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹60 per share.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies follows a consistent quarterly dividend payout policy, distributing a portion of its profits to shareholders and offering them an opportunity to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Net profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹ 4,624 crore For the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a healthy set of numbers, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability.

The company posted revenue of ₹34,579 crore, registering a 1.8% sequential increase from ₹33,981 crore in the March quarter and a 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹30,349 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue declined 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but grew 3% YoY, while services revenue increased 3.5% YoY in CC terms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Advanced AI revenue surged 62.1% YoY to $171 million, up from $155 million in the preceding quarter.

On the profitability front, the company reported an EBIT of ₹4,624 crore, marking a 20.3% YoY increase, while the EBIT margin expanded by 56 basis points to 16.9%.

Net profit rose 20.2% YoY to ₹4,624 crore, compared with ₹3,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, its filing showed.

The company's total deal bookings stood at $2.41 billion during the quarter, up from $1.94 billion in the March quarter. For FY26, total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.32 billion.

HCL Technologies retained its FY27 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 1%-4% in constant currency (CC) terms. The company also reiterated its services revenue growth guidance of 1.5%-4.5% YoY in CC terms and maintained its EBIT margin guidance at 17.5%-18.5% for the fiscal year.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.