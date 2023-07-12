HCL Tech Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises by 7.7% YoY to ₹3,534 crore in Q1; declares dividend3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
HCL Tech Q1 results: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,534 crore ($474 million) for Q1 FY24, a YoY increase of 7.65%. HCL Tech's full-year guidance includes a revenue growth of 6-8% YoY in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 18-19%.
HCL Tech Q1 results: HCL Technologies earned a consolidated net profit of ₹3,534 crore, which is attributable to shareholders, in the first quarter of FY24, rising by 7.65% year-on-year. The tech player missed street estimates across parameters. A year ago, the company's PAT stood at ₹3,283 crore in the same quarter. The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share.
