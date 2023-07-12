Moving on, the company posted EBIT of ₹4,460 crore in the quarter under review, slipping by 7.8% QoQ but rising by 11.7% YoY. EBIT margin of IT and business services stood at 16.1%, and that of engineering and R&D services came in at 16.8% in Q1FY24 versus 17.1% and 18.8% respectively in the previous quarter. Overall, the services EBIT margin is at 16.2% in Q1FY24, down from 17.4% in Q4FY23. Moreover, HCL Software EBIT margin was at 22.9% versus 23% in Q4FY23.