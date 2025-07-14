HCL Tech Q1 Results LIVE: HCL Tech share price dips 2% on muted earnings view; all eyes on dividend

HCL Tech Q1 Results LIVE: HCL Technologies will report its June quarter earnings today, July 14. The company is set to post a muted set of numbers during the quarter under review, impacted by the slowdown in business in the US and Europe in light of US tariff announcements and global trade uncertainty.

HCL Tech Dividend

HCL Tech's board will consider an interim dividend along with the Q1 results, the company had announced. According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, HCL Technologies Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹60 per share.

HCL Tech share price

Ahead of the earnings announcement, HCL Tech share price was trading with mild cuts. It was among the top losers in the Sensex pack of stocks. HCL Tech share price hit a low of ₹1609.15 on the BSE, down almost 2%.