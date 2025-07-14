HCL Tech Q1 Results LIVE: HCL Tech share price dips 2% on muted earnings view; all eyes on dividend

HCL Tech Q1 Results LIVE: HCL Technologies will report its June quarter earnings today, July 14. The company is set to post a muted set of numbers during the quarter under review, impacted by the slowdown in business in the US and Europe in light of US tariff announcements and global trade uncertainty.
HCL Tech's board will consider an interim dividend along with the Q1 results, the company had announced. According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, HCL Technologies Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹60 per share.
Ahead of the earnings announcement, HCL Tech share price was trading with mild cuts. It was among the top losers in the Sensex pack of stocks. HCL Tech share price hit a low of ₹1609.15 on the BSE, down almost 2%.
HCL Tech Q1 LIVE Updates: How to trade HCL Tech share price ahead of Q1 results. Axis Sec recommends this strategy:
June Series Performance: The stock gained +3.6%, supported by strong rollover at 89%, compared to the 3-month average of 83.7% — signaling notable short covering activity.
Current Series Trends: The stock has corrected by -4.8%, accompanied by an 18.7% increase in Open Interest (OI), indicating that fresh short positions are being added.
Options Market Sentiment
30-day Implied Volatility (IV): 25.1% (12-month average: 24.5%) — currently in the 65th percentile, suggesting options are moderately expensive.
IV Range (12 months): 17.9% to 46%
IV-Historical Volatility (HV) Spread: +11.8% (average: -1.1%) — at the 99th percentile, reflecting the market’s expectation of a sharp price move soon.
Bloomberg Implied Move (1-day): 0.8%
Bearish Bias: 5% Out-Of-The-Money (OTM) calls are falling more sharply than puts, hinting at bearish sentiment among option traders.
Gamma Zone: Heavy option exposure between ₹1700 and ₹1720 may lead to increased volatility if the stock price approaches this range.
Key Event: Earnings Announcement Today
With earnings due for release, there is an inherent risk of an IV crush if results meet expectations, potentially leading to lower options premiums.
Suggested Strategy: Bull Call Spread on HCLTECH
To navigate the earnings event with limited risk and potential upside, consider the following Bull Call Spread strategy:
Buy: 1 Lot of HCLTECH 1640 Call @ ₹27 - ₹33
Sell: 1 Lot of HCLTECH 1700 Call @ ₹13 - ₹18
Trade Metrics:
Break-Even Price: ₹1655
Maximum Risk: ₹5,075
Maximum Reward: ₹15,925
Source: Axis Securities
HCL Tech Q1 LIVE Updates: HCL Tech share price dipped nearly 2% to a low of ₹1607.05 on the BSE in intraday trade on Monday. HCL Tech stock has lost 15.85% so far in 2025 while it is up 3% for the year.
HCL Tech Q1 LIVE Updates: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, to consider the un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and payment of 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.