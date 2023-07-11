HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Five things to watch out for in the earnings today3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: HCL Technologies is expected to report soft Q1FY24 numbers due to a slowdown in demand and cancellations in ER&D. Revenue may rise YoY but remain flat or negative sequentially. Margins are expected to remain stable.
IT major HCL Technologies is expected to report a soft set of numbers for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24), mostly because of the slowdown in the demand environment and the impact of cancellations in ER&D (engineering research and development).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×