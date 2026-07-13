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HCL Tech Q1 results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹4,626 crore; dividend declared; key takeaways from June quarter earnings

HCL Tech Q1 results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to 4,626 crore; dividend declared; key takeaways from June quarter earnings

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Jul 2026, 05:48 PM IST
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HCL Tech Q1FY27 profit jumped 20% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,626 crore.
HCL Tech Q1FY27 profit jumped 20% YoY to ₹4,626 crore.(Pixabay)
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HCL Tech Q1 results: HCL Technologies on Monday, 13 July, reported a 20.34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 4,626 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 3,844 crore.

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Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), HCL Tech's profit increased by 3% from 4,490 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for the June quarter increased by 14% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to 34,579 crore. In Q4FY26, the IT company's revenue was 33,981 crore, and in Q1FY26, it was 30,349 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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