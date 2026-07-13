HCL Tech Q1 results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹4,626 crore; dividend declared; key takeaways from June quarter earnings

HCL Tech Q1 results: HCL Technologies on Monday, 13 July, reported a 20.34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,626 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹3,844 crore.

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Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), HCL Tech's profit increased by 3% from ₹4,490 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for the June quarter increased by 14% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to ₹34,579 crore. In Q4FY26, the IT company's revenue was ₹33,981 crore, and in Q1FY26, it was ₹30,349 crore.



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