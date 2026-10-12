HCL Tech Q2 dividend 2026: ₹12 per share, 16 Oct record date, 26 Oct payment date - History, yield details

HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, along with its September quarter performance.

The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share, marking the 95th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

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The company has also set Friday October 16, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Monday, October 26, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

During the first quarter of FY27, HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share. Earlier in March, the company had declared a dividend of ₹24 per share. It had also paid dividends of ₹12 per each in first three quarters of FY26, taking the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹60 per share.

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HCL Technologies follows a consistent quarterly dividend payout policy, distributing a portion of its profits to shareholders and offering them an opportunity to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Earnings beat estimates For the September-ended quarter (Q2 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a strong set of results, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability.

The company posted revenue of ₹35,620 crore, registering a 3% sequential increase from ₹34,579 crore in the June quarter and an 11.51% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹31,942 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.6% YoY. The company's Advanced AI revenue grew 28.4% QoQ and 78% YoY in constant currency terms.

"Our AI propositions are resonating well with our clients, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory," said C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech.

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On the profitability front, the company reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ₹6,465 crore, marking a 16.48% YoY increase. Its EBIT margin expanded by 131 basis points QoQ and 71 basis points YoY to 18.2%.

Net profit rose 21.2% YoY to ₹5,132 crore, compared with ₹4,235 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's filing.

The company's total deal bookings stood at $3.3 billion, up 27% YoY, taking first-half bookings to a record high. In the first quarter of FY24, deal bookings stood at $2.41 billion.

HCL Technologies raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 2.5%–4% in constant currency (CC) terms, from the earlier range of 1%–4%. The company also raised its services revenue growth guidance to 3%–4% YoY in CC terms and maintained its EBIT margin guidance at 17.5%–18.5% for the fiscal year.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.