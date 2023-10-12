HCL Tech Q2 FY24: IT giant declares interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share

Hello User
HCL Tech Q2 FY24: The IT major, on Thursday, declared an interim dividend of 12 per equity share of Rs. 2 per each of the company for the current financial year.

The Board of Directors of the firm confirmed the record date of October 20, 2023 fixed for the payment of the declared interim dividend. The payment of the said interim dividend will be made on October 31, 2023.

Ahead of the announcement of its result, the company scrip closed 1.74% down at 1224.05 per share on BSE on Thursday. The company reported a 9.8% rise in its net profit to 3,832 crore. Its revenue improved by 8% YoY.

The company reported a 9.8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at 3,832 crore in Q2FY24, against 3,489 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at 26,672 crore, registering a growth of 8.04 per cent, compared to 24,686 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL's growth was supported by a robust deal momentum even as larger macroeconomic weakness persisted in the information technology (IT) sector.

Earlier in the day, Infosys had declared an interim dividend of 18 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. Its record date was fixed on October 25, 2023.

Until today's dividend declaration by HCL tech, the company has already twice paid a dividend of 28 in FY 24. In the previous financial year, the company had announced an equity dividend of 2400% amounting to 48 per share. Till now, the IT major has maintained an impressive track record in declaring interim dividends for its shareholders.

An interim dividend is one of the two types of dividends paid by a company to its shareholders. Interim dividends are paid by firms from retained earnings. Whereas, final dividends are paid to shareholders from current earnings.

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 07:06 PM IST
