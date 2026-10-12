HCL Tech Q2 result 2026, dividend: PAT jumps 21% to ₹5132 cr, revenue up 11%; dividend ₹12

HCL Tech Q2 result 2026: HCL Technologies Limited, on Monday, reported a 21.18% year-on-year jump in its net consolidated profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹5132 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The IT services giant reported an 11% annual jump in its net consolidated revenue.

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The Noida-headquartered IT-services provider has also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

HCL Tech Q2 result: PAT jumps 21%, revenue up 11% The IT heavyweight’s consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹5,132 crore in Q2FY27, 21% higher than ₹4,236 crore reported in Q2FY26. HCL Tech had reported a net profit of ₹4626 crore in Q1FY26. The company’s revenue from operations increased to 35,620 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹31,942 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its net revenue stood at 34,940 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA margin surge HCL Tech’s EBIT margin increased to 18.2%, seeing a sharp 131 bps jump on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹70.22 . The company’s AI revenue increased to 78% on an annual basis (in constant currency terms) to $ 219M. The AI revenue surged 28.4% sequentially in CC terms.

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HCL Tech dividend per share, record date The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. This is the second interim dividend announced by the company in FY 27. “The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be October 16, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 26, 2026.”

HCL Tech growth in Q1FY27 For the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27), HCL Technologies reported a healthy set of numbers, beating Street estimates on both revenue and profitability. The company posted revenue of ₹34,579 crore, registering a 1.8% sequential increase from ₹33,981 crore in the March quarter and a 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹30,349 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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HCL Tech share price trend The IT stock closed 0.47% higher at ₹12,220 per share on BSE on Monday with a Market Capitalisation of ₹3,31,067.14 crore. The stock has surged 4.93% in three months, but declined 18% in one year, 33% in two years and 0.33% in three years.