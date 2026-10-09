HCL Tech Q2 results 2026: Announcement date and time, earnings schedule, dividend yield, history, stock report

HCL Tech Q2 results 2026: Shares of HCL Technologies Limited surged during Friday’s trading session as part of wider relief rally seen in the IT stocks today. The recent uptick in HCL Tech stock has come ahead of its second quarter result announcement scheduled for Monday, October 12.

The IT stock was trading 2.57% higher on Friday, holding on to its gains made in the opening session. The stock has seen a sharp decline over the past few trading sessions.

HCL Technologies Q2 result date The Noida-headquartered IT services giant firm is scheduled to announce its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27.

HCL Tech Q2 result time While the IT services giant has not confirmed the announcement of Q2 result time, it has clarified that the earnings will be announced post-closing of Indian stock markets. Investors can expect Q2 result announcement post 3:30 pm.

“The Company will announce the Second Quarter FY 2027 Results, ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, October 12, 2026, post-closing of Indian stock markets,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

Announcement Date Time Q2 result Monday, Oct 12, 2026 Post market closing hours (after 3:30 pm) Audio conference call Monday, Oct 12, 2026 7:30 pm Replay of the conference call October 12-19 To be available 1 hour post audio conference call conclusion

HCL Tech dividend yield, history The Shiv Nadar-led IT giant paid ₹54 per equity share dividend in FY26, and an annual payout of ₹60 per share in FY25. HCL Tech payout stood at ₹52 per share in FY 24. With this, its dividend yield stood at 4.1% in FY26, 4.6% in FY25, and 4.0% in FY24, as per SBI Securities report.

Purpose Record Date Interim Dividend Rs. 18 28 Apr 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 20 Jul 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 20 Oct 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 20 Jan 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 18 07 May 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 23 Jul 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 22 Oct 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 17 Jan 2025 Special Dividend Rs. 6 17 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 18 28 Apr 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 18 Jul 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 17 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 17 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 24 25 Apr 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 17 Jul 2026