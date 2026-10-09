HCL Tech Q2 results 2026: Announcement date and time, earnings schedule, dividend yield, history, stock report

HCL Technologies shares rose 2.57% on Friday amid a broader IT-sector rally, ahead of the company’s Q2 FY27 results announcement on October 12 after Indian markets close. The stock was recently down sharply and has fallen 18% over one year. HCL Tech reported a 4.1% dividend yield in FY26.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Oct 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
HCL Tech share price surged ahead of its upcoming Q2 result date, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
HCL Tech share price surged ahead of its upcoming Q2 result date, check details (AI image for representational purpose)

HCL Tech Q2 results 2026: Shares of HCL Technologies Limited surged during Friday’s trading session as part of wider relief rally seen in the IT stocks today. The recent uptick in HCL Tech stock has come ahead of its second quarter result announcement scheduled for Monday, October 12.

The IT stock was trading 2.57% higher on Friday, holding on to its gains made in the opening session. The stock has seen a sharp decline over the past few trading sessions.

HCL Technologies Q2 result date

The Noida-headquartered IT services giant firm is scheduled to announce its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27.

HCL Tech Q2 result time

While the IT services giant has not confirmed the announcement of Q2 result time, it has clarified that the earnings will be announced post-closing of Indian stock markets. Investors can expect Q2 result announcement post 3:30 pm.

“The Company will announce the Second Quarter FY 2027 Results, ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, October 12, 2026, post-closing of Indian stock markets,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

AnnouncementDateTime
Q2 resultMonday, Oct 12, 2026Post market closing hours (after 3:30 pm)
Audio conference callMonday, Oct 12, 20267:30 pm
Replay of the conference call October 12-19To be available 1 hour post audio conference call conclusion

HCL Tech dividend yield, history

The Shiv Nadar-led IT giant paid 54 per equity share dividend in FY26, and an annual payout of 60 per share in FY25. HCL Tech payout stood at 52 per share in FY 24. With this, its dividend yield stood at 4.1% in FY26, 4.6% in FY25, and 4.0% in FY24, as per SBI Securities report.

PurposeRecord Date
Interim Dividend Rs. 1828 Apr 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 1020 Jul 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 1220 Oct 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 1220 Jan 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1807 May 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1223 Jul 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1222 Oct 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1217 Jan 2025
Special Dividend Rs. 617 Jan 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1828 Apr 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1218 Jul 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1217 Oct 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1217 Jan 2026
Interim Dividend Rs. 2425 Apr 2026
Interim Dividend Rs. 1217 Jul 2026

HCL Tech share price trend

HCL Tech share price was trading 3.05% higher at 1216.80 per share on BSE at 2:51 pm. Its share price value has declined 18% in one year, 32.7% in two years, and 2.53% in three years. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 32.31%.

HCL TechQ2FY23
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