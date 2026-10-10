HCL Tech Q2 results 2026 preview, expectations: Will IT giant deliver strong growth? Profit, revenue, dividend history

HCL Tech Q2 results: Days after IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Limited announced promising performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, investors will closely track HCL Technologies Q2 result announcement, scheduled for Monday, October 12. The IT heavyweight may see single digit revenue growth driven by IT and engineering research and development, as per experts.

The Noida-headquartered IT services giant firm will announce its Q2FY27 result post-closing of Indian stock markets on Monday. Here’s what experts expect for HCL Tech Q2 result 2026.

HCL Tech Q2 result preview: Revenue growth likely between 2.4% sequentially HCL Technologies revenue is likely to grow 2.4% (in constant currency terms) sequentially in the quarter ending in September, 2026, according to brokerage PL Capital. Motilal Oswal sees a 3% QoQ growth in services revenue (CC), which is likely to reflect contribution of around 1% from Jaspersoft and the HPE Telco business.

“We expect HCLT revenue to increase by 2.4% QoQ in CC & 2.3% in USD terms, with 1.2% QoQ CC organic growth & contribution from Jaspersoft and HPE acquisitions,” stated PL Capital in its report.

HCL Tech Q2 result: EBIT margin to expand The IT firm’s EBIT margin may expand nearly 70 bp on a quarterly basis, supported by revenue growth and FX tailwind, as per Nuvama report. However, MOFSL is expecting 120 bp expansion in EBIT margin.

“EBIT margin is expected to expand ~120bp QoQ to ~18.1%, in line with the usual 2Q seasonal improvement, as we do not expect incremental investment headwinds,” read the Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

HCL Technologies Q2 profit expectations As per Nuvama report, the IT services giant may see 15.9% year-on-year growth in its profit after tax (PAT), and 6.2% on a QoQ basis. Motilal Oswal sees 21.3% YoY jump in PAT.

HCL Technologies FY27 guidance expectations While Nuvama expects FY27 guidance revision by HCL Technologies, PL Capital sees the IT firm to “maintain mid-range of its FY27E organic guidance.”

“We expect HCLT to tweak its FY27 Services guidance to 2.5%–4.0% (from 1.5–4.5%) CC YoY maintaining the mid-point. EBIT margin guidance is likely to be trimmed to lower half of 17.5–18.5% range,” read Motilal Oswal report.

HCL Tech dividend history The Shiv Nadar-led IT giant paid ₹54 per equity share dividend in FY26, and an annual payout of ₹60 per share in FY25. HCL Tech payout stood at ₹52 per share in FY 24. With this, its dividend yield stood at 4.1% in FY26, 4.6% in FY25, and 4.0% in FY24, as per SBI Securities report.

Brokerage Rating Target price Motilal Oswal Buy 1,450 PL Capital HOLD 1,230 Nuvama HOLD 1,250