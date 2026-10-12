HCL Tech Q2 results 2026 today | Is this a stock to buy ahead of quarterly earnings? Experts' view

HCL Tech Q2 results 2026 today: IT giant HCL Technologies is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Monday, 12 October, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) released a promising Q2 results FY27 last week.

The Noida-based IT services major is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY27 results after the Indian stock market closes on Monday.

HCL Tech Q2 results 2026 preview According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, result expected to be muted for HCL Tech this quarter, reflecting sequential revenue pressures tied to cautious discretionary spending, slower client decision-making, and macroeconomic headwinds across key markets.

Srivastava explained that this subdued topline is likely already factored into the stock's current valuation, meaning the real catalysts lie beneath the surface.

“Despite the revenue softness, margins are projected to expand sequentially, buoyed by productivity drives, favorable currency tailwinds, and stringent cost management. Strategic moves, including the Sarvam AI and Finergic Solutions acquisitions, firmly position the company to capture long-term enterprise demand in wealth management and digital banking,” she said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecasted organic c/c revenue growth of 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), led by the ramp-up of Guardian Life deal and seasonal strength. The acquisition of HPE's Telco Solutions business and Jaspersoft will contribute 110 bps to revenues.

“We expect stable EBIT margin despite rupee depreciation. Benefits from rupee depreciation will be offset by margin dilution from acquisitions. Expect a strong deal TCV of US$3.75 bn, driven by EUR1 bn mega deal and a large deal from Guardian Life,” the firm said.

It further added that the IT giant to increase revenue growth guidance to 3-4% from 1-4% earlier. The revised guidance includes 100 bps from the Jaspersoft and HPE Telco Solutions business acquisitions.

HCL Tech share price: What should investors do ahead of Q2 results 2026? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that ahead of HCL Technologies’ quarterly results, some buying interest is visible in the stock.

Ojha said that if the positive momentum sustains, the stock could move towards the ₹1,240– ₹1,260 range.

“On the downside, the ₹1,160– ₹1,180 zone is expected to act as a major support area. Investors should closely monitor the company’s earnings and management commentary for further direction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Srivastava said that for investors pondering a pre-earnings buy, the decision hinges entirely on your risk tolerance.

“Entering before the October 12 results exposes you to inherent short-term volatility, as the market will react heavily to management’s forward guidance on GenAI monetization, BFSI pipeline strength, and second-half client budgets. A cautious outlook, or unexpected margin pressure from wage hikes and ongoing AI investments, could easily spark a near-term correction,” she added.

She further highlighted that instead of taking a concentrated, aggressive position now, a staggered investment approach after the earnings drop might offer a much better risk-reward balance, allowing you to evaluate concrete data before committing capital.