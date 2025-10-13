HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: Profit remains flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue rises 11% YoY- 5 key highlights

HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday, October 13, reported a consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of ₹4,235 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

The profit numbers remained unchanged year-over-year (YoY), as the company had reported a consolidated profit of ₹4,235 crore for Q2FY25 as well.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

