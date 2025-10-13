HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: Profit remains flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue rises 11% YoY- 5 key highlights

HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday, October 13, reported a consolidated profit of 4,235 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Oct 2025, 05:46 PM IST
HCL Tech Q2FY26 results:
HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: (HCL Technologies)

HCL Tech Q2FY26 results: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday, October 13, reported a consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of 4,235 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

The profit numbers remained unchanged year-over-year (YoY), as the company had reported a consolidated profit of 4,235 crore for Q2FY25 as well.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

HCL TechnologiesQ2 ResultsQ2 EarningsIndian Stock Market
