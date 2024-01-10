HCL Tech Q3 Result Preview: IT major likely to outshine peers with 4.8% QoQ growth, say analysts
Analysts predict that among tier 1 IT companies, HCL Tech is likely to outshine its peers with an estimated 4.8% QoQ CC growth.
Shiv Nadar-led IT major HCL Tech is all set to announce its third quarterly results for FY24 on January 12. The Q3 season for other IT companies will also kickstart next week with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services to declare their results on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started