HCL Tech Q3 results: Board approves interim dividend of ₹12 per share. Check record date
HCL Tech declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for FY24 and reported a 13.5% sequential growth in net profit to ₹4,350 crore in Q3 FY24.
HCL Tech Q3 results: The Board of Directors of HCL Tech declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of ₹2 each for FY 24 on Friday, January 12. The Indian IT major, reported a 13.5% sequential growth in its net profit to ₹4,350 crore during the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year.
