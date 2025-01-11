HCL Tech Q3FY25 preview: The board of directors of HCL Technologies Ltd will meet on 13 January 2025 to consider and approve the company's unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. The company board may also consider and approve the fourth interim dividend in this meeting. So, HCL Tech shares are expected to remain under the bulls' radar when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.

According to experts, the market is estimating strong Q3 results 2025 from the Indian IT giant. They said the company is already sitting on cash reserves, which may give better results than TCS results. They also predicted that HCL Technologies Q3 results would outperform its large-cap peers. Expecting improvement in margins and revenue growth of the company in the October to December 2024 quarter, they said that HCL Tech share price may touch ₹2,280 apiece level in the near term.

HCL Tech Q3 results 2025 Speaking on HCL Tech Q3FY25 preview, Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "HCL Tech is projected to demonstrate solid growth in its quarterly earnings, outperforming its large-cap peers. The increase in revenue is anticipated due to seasonal benefits in its product segment. Margins are expected to see a slight boost thanks to a greater contribution from the product segment, although the wage hike will partly offset this. There's a likely upward revision in topline guidance, driven by an optimistic demand environment, while margin guidelines are expected to remain unchanged. Management's insights on the product business outlook and growth drivers for the ER&D segment will be crucial."

Stock to watch on Monday On reasons behind the market estimating strong HCL Tech Q3 results 2025, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "After the better-than-expected Accenture results, the Indian IT companies are expected to deliver better quarterly numbers in Q3FY25. After the strong TCS Q3 results 2025, this buzz has received a further boost, and Dalal Street is expecting the same kind of Q3 results in 2025 from other IT majors. So, bulls are expected to bet high on HCL Tech shares on Monday to maximise their returns in the wake of Q3 results 2025."

HCL Tech share price target On what the technical chart suggests about HCL Tech shares, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “HCL Tech share has currently hit the all-time high level of ₹2002, maintaining a strong uptrend since the last six months and has sustained above the significant 50-DEMA zone, which is currently positioned at ₹1895. The RSI is also well placed and technically has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move. One can maintain a buy in this stock, keeping the stop loss of ₹1895, and expect the next immediate targets of ₹2190 and ₹2280 once the near-term resistance zone of ₹2050 mark is decisively breached.”

HCL Technologies Q3FY25 results In Q2FY25 results, HCL Technologies Ltd reported a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹4,235 crore, up from ₹3,832 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations was ₹28,862 crore, representing an 8.2 per cent rise compared to ₹26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.