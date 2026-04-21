HCL Tech Q4 Results LIVE: IT stock jumps 1.5% ahead of results, dividend — What to expect from earnings show?

HCL Tech Q4 Results LIVE: HCL Technologies shares remain in focus ahead of Q4 results announcement. The IT major is slated to announce its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, 21 April. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.
Ahead of Q4 results, HCL Tech share price was trading higher on the BSE amid a positive broader market sentiment.
Brokerages expect HCL Technologies to post around 14-15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, led by the financial services and hi-tech. Auto vertical is expected to remain soft. Meanwhile, adjusted PAT is seen rising in the range of 6-12% YoY, according to analyst estimates.
Kotak Institutional Equities said that the EBIT margin has an impact of 80 bps from the restructuring charge. Tailwinds of rupee depreciation will likely be offset by headwinds from wage revision (50 bps). It further expects a healthy TCV of deal wins in the $2.5 billion range.
In terms of revenue growth, ICICI Securities sees the company guiding for 4-6% YoY CC organic revenue growth and EBIT margin of 17-18% for FY27. For FY27, absence of employee restructuring costs (~50bps) would be a margin tailwind, which could be offset by headwinds from large deal ramp-up, it said.
KIE said that it expects HCLT to raise the margin guidance band to 17.5-18.5% for FY2027E, up from 17-18% earlier. FY2026 margin guidance band was impacted by 60 bps due to a restructuring charge. In addition, recent rupee depreciation will also aid margins, it added.
Track this space for LIVE updates on HCL Technologies Q4 results
ICICI Securities expects a 66bps QoQ decline in margins as headwinds from employee restructuring costs, wage hikes and lower margins in a seasonally weak software products business are likely to be partially offset by INR depreciation and operating efficiencies.
The USD 473mn 5-year mega deal won in Q3FY26 in consumer vertical is likely to start ramping up from Q1FY27. Contribution from smaller acquisitions (Wobby and Nuance) (completed in Q4FY26) is expected to be non-material. We expect deal TCV of USD 2-2.5bn in Q4, said ICICI Securities.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that investment sentiment will largely hinge on management commentary around FY27 guidance, demand visibility, and margin outlook. She further noted that any indication of demand recovery or stronger deal conversion could act as a positive catalyst.
“In this context, long-term investors may consider accumulating the stock on corrections, while a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the results may be more prudent for short-term positioning. However, based on the current outlook, HCLTech does not appear to offer a strong near-term trigger for aggressive or short term buying ahead of its Q4 results,” said Srivastava.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCL Technologies to post a 12.3% YoY rise in Q4 adjusted PAT to ₹4,807.5 crore while on a sequential basis, the figure could grow 0.3%. Meanwhile, revenue is seen rising 14.4% YoY and 2.1% QoQ in rupee terms.
Furthermore, it forecasts CC revenue decline of 1.7% and YoY growth of 4.4%. Growth will be led by IT business (+1.1%), offset by seasonal decline in products revenues.
HCL Tech in an exchange filing said, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 20 & 21, 2026 to consider amongst others:
1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for financial year ending March 31, 2026.
2) Payment of Interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27."
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