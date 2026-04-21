HCL Tech Q4 Results LIVE: IT stock jumps 1.5% ahead of results, dividend — What to expect from earnings show?

HCL Tech Q4 Results LIVE: HCL Technologies shares remain in focus ahead of Q4 results announcement. The IT major is slated to announce its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, 21 April. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Ahead of Q4 results, HCL Tech share price was trading higher on the BSE amid a positive broader market sentiment.

HCL Tech Q4 Preview

Brokerages expect HCL Technologies to post around 14-15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, led by the financial services and hi-tech. Auto vertical is expected to remain soft. Meanwhile, adjusted PAT is seen rising in the range of 6-12% YoY, according to analyst estimates.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the EBIT margin has an impact of 80 bps from the restructuring charge. Tailwinds of rupee depreciation will likely be offset by headwinds from wage revision (50 bps). It further expects a healthy TCV of deal wins in the $2.5 billion range.

HCL Tech guidance expectations

In terms of revenue growth, ICICI Securities sees the company guiding for 4-6% YoY CC organic revenue growth and EBIT margin of 17-18% for FY27. For FY27, absence of employee restructuring costs (~50bps) would be a margin tailwind, which could be offset by headwinds from large deal ramp-up, it said.

KIE said that it expects HCLT to raise the margin guidance band to 17.5-18.5% for FY2027E, up from 17-18% earlier. FY2026 margin guidance band was impacted by 60 bps due to a restructuring charge. In addition, recent rupee depreciation will also aid margins, it added.

Track this space for LIVE updates on HCL Technologies Q4 results