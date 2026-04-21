HCL Tech Q4 results: Profit rises 4% YoY to ₹4,488 crore

HCL Tech Q4 results: HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, on Tuesday, 21 April, reported a 4.20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to ₹4,488 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹4,307 crore. Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit rose by 10.11% from ₹4,076 crore in Q3FY26.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew by 12.35% YoY to ₹33,981 crore from ₹30,246 crore in Q4FY25. QoQ, revenue remained almost flat as in Q3FY26, HCL Tech's revenue was ₹33,872 crore.
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