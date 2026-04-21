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HCL Tech Q4 results: Profit rises 4% YoY to ₹4,488 crore

HCL Tech Q4 results: Consolidated profit rose by 4% YoY to 4,488 crore, while revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew by 12.35% YoY to 33,981 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 Apr 2026, 06:08 PM IST
HCL Tech Q4FY26 results: HCL Technologies reported its Q4FY26 earnings on 21 April.
HCL Tech Q4FY26 results: HCL Technologies reported its Q4FY26 earnings on 21 April. (HCL Technologies)
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HCL Tech Q4 results: HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, on Tuesday, 21 April, reported a 4.20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to 4,488 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 4,307 crore. Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit rose by 10.11% from 4,076 crore in Q3FY26.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew by 12.35% YoY to 33,981 crore from 30,246 crore in Q4FY25. QoQ, revenue remained almost flat as in Q3FY26, HCL Tech's revenue was 33,872 crore.

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About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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