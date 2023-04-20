HCL Tech's Q4 earnings in line with estimates. Here's how stock price may react on Friday3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- For FY24, HCL Tech guided a revenue growth of 6% to 8% in CC terms. Services revenue growth is expected in the range of 6.5% to 8.5% for the full year. While the EBIT margin is seen from 18% to 19%.
HCL Tech's fourth-quarter earnings are broadly in line with estimates. The company witnessed double-digit growth in YoY terms, however, sequentially the performance was feeble. Also, the company recorded a single-digit drop in new deal wins. However, the IT-giant's FY24 guidance looks encouraging. Overall, HCL Tech's Q4 results are not seen as a shocker and hence the market is expected to be appreciative of the stock price.
