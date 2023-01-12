HCL Tech share price gains ahead of Q3 earnings

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,359 on January 13, 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹875.65 on August 29, 2022 on BSE.

At 9.20 am, the stock was up 1.8% at ₹1,073.60 versus previous close of ₹1054.80 on BSE.

HCL Tech share price opened higher at ₹1,061 and continued to rise on January 12 ahead of the IT major's earnings announcement scheduled for later today.

