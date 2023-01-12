Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
HCL Tech share price gains ahead of Q3 earnings

HCL Tech share price gains ahead of Q3 earnings

1 min read . 09:29 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
HCL Tech share price opened higher at 1,061 and continued to rise on January 12 ahead of the IT major's earnings announcement scheduled for later today

  • At 9.20 am, the stock was up 1.8% at 1,073.60 versus previous close of 1054.80 on BSE

HCL Tech share price opened higher at 1,061 and continued to rise on January 12 ahead of the IT major's earnings announcement scheduled for later today.

At 9.20 am, the stock was up 1.8% at 1,073.60 versus previous close of 1054.80 on BSE. 

The stock hit a 52-week high of 1,359 on January 13, 2022 and a 52-week low of 875.65 on August 29, 2022 on BSE.

