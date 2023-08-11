HCL Tech share price rises almost 5% as the IT firm enters global strategic partnership with Verizon2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
HCL Technologies' stock rises 5 per cent on Verizon partnership for managed network services. In the last one year, shares of HCL Tech have gained 21 per cent against a 10 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
HCL Technologies' share price rose almost 5 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Friday buoyed by Verizon's global strategic partnership with the IT firm. The stock opened at ₹1,170 against the previous close of ₹1,134.60 and soon rose 4.6 per cent to the level of ₹1,186.70. The stock traded 3.11 per cent higher at ₹1,169.90 around 11:20 am.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started