HCL Technologies' share price rose almost 5 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Friday buoyed by Verizon's global strategic partnership with the IT firm. The stock opened at ₹1,170 against the previous close of ₹1,134.60 and soon rose 4.6 per cent to the level of ₹1,186.70. The stock traded 3.11 per cent higher at ₹1,169.90 around 11:20 am.

