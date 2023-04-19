HCL Tech shares dip nearly 2% ahead of Q4 earnings. What should investors do?1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
- Ahead of its March quarter results, shares of HCL Technologies tumbled 1.51 per cent in Wednesday's trade
Shares of IT services company HCL Technologies slipped 1.66 per cent to ₹1,046.15 per piece in Wednesday's trade ahead of the firm's March quarter earnings tomorrow. The stock has an average price target of ₹1,177.08, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne, which suggests a 12.39 per cent potential upside on the counter.
