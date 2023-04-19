Shares of IT services company HCL Technologies slipped 1.66 per cent to ₹1,046.15 per piece in Wednesday's trade ahead of the firm's March quarter earnings tomorrow. The stock has an average price target of ₹1,177.08, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne, which suggests a 12.39 per cent potential upside on the counter.

