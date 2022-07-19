HCL Tech shares trade ex-dividend today. Key details2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- HCL Tech's board declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each
Shares of HCL Technologies plunged more than a per cent to ₹890 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals as the IT stock started ex-dividend, a day ahead of its record date for interim dividend which it announced last week alongside its first quarter earnings for the current fiscal.