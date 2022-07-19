HCL Tech shares trade ex-dividend today. Key details

HCL Tech's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The company had said that the record date has been fixed on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend and has been confirmed by the board of directors and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date for a stock is generally a business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout.