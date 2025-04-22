HCL Tech shares falls more than 1% ahead of Q4 results. Buy, sell or hold?

HCL Tech share price fell over 1.67 per cent in Tuesday's trading session ahead of the company's March quarter results announcement. At 9:30 am, HCL Tech shares were trading at ₹1,465 apiece on NSE.

The scrip has descended over 8.16 per cent in over a month and over 19 per cent in six months.

HCL Tech Q4 results 2025 In its exchange filing dated April 16, the company announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year FY 2025 results, for the period ending March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after the close of Indian stock market trading.

After the announcement, HCL Technologies' senior management will host a 60-minute audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. IST to discuss the results, followed by a detailed Q&A session.

HCL Tech share price - Buy or sell?

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, says that HCL Technologies is expected to have a strong performance in its Q4 FY25 results on account of double digit growth in revenue led by high demand for its digital services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI solutions.

“EBITDA margins likely to see a slight drop sequentially due to higher wages, more subcontracting costs, and other operational challenges. Despite this, HCL is likely to maintain good margins YoY supported by its strong cost management and focus on high-profit services. The company is also expected to report strong new deals, especially in industries like banking, insurance, and telecommunications, which is likely to help diversify its client base and ensure steady revenue growth. Management commentary on HCL’s FY26 outlook, especially regarding demand trends, cost management, and how the company plans to deal with global economic challenges and competition is key concern,” Srivastava added.

On the other hand, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “HCL Tech is currently trading around the 1430 level, which is acting as a crucial support zone. A breakdown below this support could lead to further downside, potentially dragging the stock down to the 1350 levels. However, the overall sentiment remains bullish only if the stock manages to sustain above the 1500 mark, indicating strength and potential for upward momentum beyond that point.”