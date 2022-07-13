HCL Tech shares plunge on Q1 miss. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- Indian IT company HCL Tech's Q1 net profit rose 2% while revenue increased by 17%
Shares of HCL Technologies plunged about 2% to ₹909 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals after the IT services company reported an over 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the three months ended June 2022 at ₹3,283 crore. However, the company’s net profit was down 8.6% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).