HCL Tech shares plunge on Q1 miss. Buy, sell or hold?

“HCL Tech's 1Q revenues were in line but the 100 bps QoQ fall in margins disappointed. PAT was also in line due to forex gains and higher other income. While HCLT has maintained its FY23 growth guidance of 12-14%, slower net hiring and higher subcontracting is a concern. We also see risks to its FY23 margin guidance of 18-20% and lower our forecasts by 1-4%. We expect further cuts to consensus EPS before the stock turns," said Jefferies in a note while maintained Hold rating on HCL Tech shares with revised target price of ₹980.

