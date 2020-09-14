Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HCL Tech shares surge to record high after strong guidance in mid-quarter update
HCL Tech shares today soared around 8%
HCL Tech shares today soared around 8%

HCL Tech shares surge to record high after strong guidance in mid-quarter update

1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 10:59 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The pipeline continues to look healthy across service lines, verticals and geographies: HCL Tech

Shares of HCL Tech today surged as much as 7.5% to a record high of 776.55 after the IT major raised its outlook for the September quarter in a mid-quarter update. HCL Tech today said it expects "the revenue and the operating margin for the current quarter (September 2020) to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance we had provided in July 2020."

"We have seen strong execution during the quarter to date, and continue to execute to the plan this month. The revenue growth for the current quarter is expected to exceed 3.5% quarter on quarter in constant currency, enabled by broad based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies, the IT company said.

HCL Tech said that the EBIT% for the current quarter is expected to be between 20.5% and 21.0%. "Good booking momentum continues this quarter, led by Life Sciences & Healthcare, Telecom & Media and Financial Services verticals," HCL Tech said, adding that the pipeline continues to look healthy across service lines, verticals and geographies.

NSE BSE

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.74% to 11,550 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 0.83% to 39,173.09, both heading for their third straight session of gains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout