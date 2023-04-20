HCL Tech shares trading flat ahead of Q4 earnings; here's what to expect1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- HCL Tech shares hit a 52-week high of ₹1156.8 on 3 Feb, 2023 and a 52 week low of ₹875.65 on 29 August, 2022
Shares of HCL Technologies, the third largest IT services company in India, were trading on a flat note ahead of the company's Q4 earnings set to be announced today. The stock dipped 0.30 per cent intraday to ₹1,035.60 against the previous close of ₹ ₹1,037.50 on NSE.
