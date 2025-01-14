HCL Tech shares tumble 10 pc; market valuation erodes by ₹46,987 cr post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Shares of IT company HCL Tech on Tuesday slumped nearly 10 per cent after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock tanked 9.41 per cent to ₹1,798.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 9.63 per cent to ₹1,797.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Its market valuation eroded by ₹46,987.11 crore to ₹4,91,743.25 crore during the morning trade.

"HCLT's 3Q numbers and 4Q guidance were underwhelming," according to Motilal Oswal Research. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other IT stock like Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were also trading lower.

"HCL Tech reported decent revenue growth of 3.8% q-o-q in cc but missed our estimates of 4.8% q-o-q in cc with largely broad performance across geos and verticals," Shaji Nair, Research Analyst, Capital Market Strategy, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

IT company HCL Tech on Monday reported a 5.54 per cent uptick in consolidated net profit to ₹4,591 crore for the December quarter as the CEO expressed optimism for improvement in the demand environment and discretionary spending and raised the revenue growth guidance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Noida-headquartered firm had reported a profit of ₹4,350 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company raised the lower end of its growth guidance to 4.5-5 per cent, from 3.5-5 per cent earlier.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at ₹29,890 crore, 5.07 per cent higher than ₹28,446 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 8.4 per cent and 3.56 per cent, respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.