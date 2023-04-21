A day after reporting a 10.85 per cent rise in its net profit in Q4FY23, HCL Tech shares are trading on a higher note on Friday. The company stock was up by 1.3 per cent to ₹1051.50 in the morning trade on BSE.

The company stock opened at ₹1066.5 per share on Friday. Notably, the tech giant performed well compared to its peers on the quarter that ended in March. HCL Technologies' net profit grew by 10.85 per cent yoy to ₹3,983 crore from ₹3,593 in the March quarter of FY22.

On a quarterly basis, the company's profit after tax(PAT) dropped by 2.8 per cent from ₹4,096 crore in Q3FY23. The company shares traded to a 52-week high on February 3, 2023, at ₹1,156.80 per share. The company's stock value has grown by 1.52 per cent YTD. However, its stock value has degraded by 4.06 per cent in last one year.

The fourth-quarter earnings of the HCL Tech were broadly in line with estimates, suggests market experts. The company registered a double digit growth annually, but continued to perform below average on a sequential basis. Moreover, there was a single digit drop in new deal wins.

"After two major misses in TCS and Infosys, the street was expecting another disappointment from HCL tech. The company however surprised on the positive side as the Q4 results came out in line with the expectations. There was a mild miss in revenue however, the profits came out a little better than expected aided by growth in other income. Overall, their revenue was down 0.3% QoQ, however, their services business grew 0.6% QoQ which is a positive. The guidance of 6-8% in CC for FY24 is good and so is the margin guidance of 18-19%. The deal wins have been stable above USD 2 bn and an increase in headcounts increases conviction on the sustainability of demand," said Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

The 2 per cent rise in HCL Tech stock value validates experts' observation that of positive reaction from the market in the wake of better than peers' Q4 performance of HCL Tech.