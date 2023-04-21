HCL Tech stock up 1.3% post Q4 earnings1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
After reporting a 10.8 per cent YoY rise in its net profit in quarter ended March, HCL Technologies shares were trading 1.6 per cent higher in morning trading sessions on BSE on Friday
A day after reporting a 10.85 per cent rise in its net profit in Q4FY23, HCL Tech shares are trading on a higher note on Friday. The company stock was up by 1.3 per cent to ₹1051.50 in the morning trade on BSE.
