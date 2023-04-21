HCL Tech stock up 1.3% post Q4 earnings

"After two major misses in TCS and Infosys, the street was expecting another disappointment from HCL tech. The company however surprised on the positive side as the Q4 results came out in line with the expectations. There was a mild miss in revenue however, the profits came out a little better than expected aided by growth in other income. Overall, their revenue was down 0.3% QoQ, however, their services business grew 0.6% QoQ which is a positive. The guidance of 6-8% in CC for FY24 is good and so is the margin guidance of 18-19%. The deal wins have been stable above USD 2 bn and an increase in headcounts increases conviction on the sustainability of demand," said Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

