However, Nirmal Bang has given a 'Sell' rating on HCL Tech. In a report, the stock brokerage's Head of Research Girish Pai said, "We believe that HCLT will also feel the negative impact of the stag-flationary environment developing in the western world, which will likely affect tech spending in FY24. Post 2QFY23, our estimates broadly remain unchanged. We maintain our ‘Sell’ rating with a target price (TP) of Rs842 (13.9x Sept’24E EPS, multiple maintained; 30% discount to target PE of TCS). While in the very near term, the stock may react positively to the results and the relatively bullish commentary on 2HFY23, we believe these numbers were broadly expected and that focus should be on FY24 and beyond."

