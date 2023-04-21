HCL Tech vs Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy today and why — explained13 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST
- Stocks to buy today: HCL Tech has delivered better results in comparison to Infosys and TCS, say market experts
HCL Tech vs Infosys vs TCS: After announcement of quarterly results of Indian IT majors HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), positional long-term investors are looking for bottom fishing opportunity in these large-cap IT stocks as these stocks are available at much discounted price against other segment shares. Infosys share price today is around 27 per cent below its 52-week high whereas TCS share prie today is around 15 per cent below its 52-week high. Likewise, HCL Tech shares are around 10 per cent away from its 52-week high. However, if we compare these IT shares current market price to there price in pre-Ukraine crisis, then these large-cap Indian IT stocks are available at much lower price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started